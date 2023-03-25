Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.