Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

