Benchmark Boosts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $18.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.72.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $431,946 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

