Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($224.73) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €171.50 ($184.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €173.70. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.