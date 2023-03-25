Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 11,875 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of AES worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

