Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,135 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.78% of Hillenbrand worth $23,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HI opened at $44.16 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

