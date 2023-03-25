Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,675 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital makes up about 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 165,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

