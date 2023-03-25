Beta Finance (BETA) Price Hits $0.0874 on Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and $2.66 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

