Beta Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $2.96 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $56.25 million and $2.96 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00331844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,126.49 or 0.25956522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

