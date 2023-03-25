BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.76. BioLineRx shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 350,146 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.