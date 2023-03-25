BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.76. BioLineRx shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 350,146 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday.
BioLineRx Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
