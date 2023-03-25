BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

