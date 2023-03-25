Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $15.39 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.39 or 0.00056305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $269.62 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00128803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00036593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

