BNP Paribas Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.