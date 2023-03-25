Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of C$7.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.30 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.