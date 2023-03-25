Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $205,292.13 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00330375 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,065.95 or 0.25841607 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

