Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.92.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.