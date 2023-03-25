Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $169.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

