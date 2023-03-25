Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 758 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.