Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 762 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce Price Performance

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $819,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,385,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.