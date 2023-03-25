Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

