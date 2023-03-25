BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD12.25-12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~CAD10.94-11.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.09-$9.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.30.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. BRP has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

BRP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BRP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 512.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.