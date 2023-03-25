Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,141 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after buying an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $105.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

