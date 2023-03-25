Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 32,389 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

