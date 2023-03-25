Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,279 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.