Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 56,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 757,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $70.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

