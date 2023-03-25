Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

