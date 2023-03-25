Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

