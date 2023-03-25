Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,540 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.