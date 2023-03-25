Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $22.34 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

