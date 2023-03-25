Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 146,498.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

