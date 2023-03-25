Campion Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Campion Asset Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.8% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,297,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.