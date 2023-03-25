Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target to GBX 615

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 615 ($7.55) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 375 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.71. Aptitude Software Group has a one year low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.29). The firm has a market cap of £215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

