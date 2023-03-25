Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Performance

LON CPI opened at GBX 37.10 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23. The company has a market capitalization of £623.28 million, a P/E ratio of 927.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.81.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.