Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $120.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.