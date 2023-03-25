Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

