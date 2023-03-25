Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 145 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

