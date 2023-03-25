Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.39.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

