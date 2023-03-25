Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $208,664.66

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $17.67 million and $208,664.66 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00330007 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,080.58 or 0.25812823 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29438224 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $261,453.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.