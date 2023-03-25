Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($19.16) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.98) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 325.70 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £626.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,628.50 and a beta of 1.52. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 843.20 ($10.35). The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 425.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.16.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.