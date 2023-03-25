Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 2,688,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

