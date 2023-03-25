Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,439,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,725,708. The company has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

