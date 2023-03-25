Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.04. 398,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,973. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.