Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,729. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.18. The company has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

