Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Cerus Stock Up 2.8 %
Cerus stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $515.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cerus has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
