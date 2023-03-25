Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Cerus stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $515.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cerus has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last three months. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

