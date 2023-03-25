Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 28,647 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

