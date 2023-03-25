Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

