China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.
China Pharma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.