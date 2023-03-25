China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

