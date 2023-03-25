Citigroup Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

