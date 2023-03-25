CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CK Asset from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CK Asset Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

