Clarkson Capital Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to “Buy”

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Transocean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

