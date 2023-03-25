Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $116.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of CLFD opened at $45.19 on Monday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

